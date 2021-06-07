Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $83.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. 1,042,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $3,878,152 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

