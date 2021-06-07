Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $83.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. 1,042,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $3,878,152 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.