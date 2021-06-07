Brokerages Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 6,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,511. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market cap of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

