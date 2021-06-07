Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $17.19

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,358. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

