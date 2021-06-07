Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $34.79

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

