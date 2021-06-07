Brokerages Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVE. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 398,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $351.95 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

