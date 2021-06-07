Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $37.92

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.10. 626,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

