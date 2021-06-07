Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) PT at C$69.09

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on KL shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:KL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.79. 403,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The stock has a market cap of C$13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

