Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $82.40

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.