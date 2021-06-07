Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.44. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Burlington Stores by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,314. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.38.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

