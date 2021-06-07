Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $16.93 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

