Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.11. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 108 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

