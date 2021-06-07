Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

