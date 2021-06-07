Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.