Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,065 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.