Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 422 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.41. 876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $291.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

