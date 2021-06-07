Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $81.88. 110,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,771,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

