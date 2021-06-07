Cardano Price Reaches $1.71 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $54.24 billion and $1.92 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004741 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00047695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00277394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,472,935,746 coins and its circulating supply is 31,788,529,034 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.