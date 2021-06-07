Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

