Casper Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $177.41 million and $5.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00288239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00245654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.01189773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,566.82 or 0.99927221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.23 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.