Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 298 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.13. 188,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

