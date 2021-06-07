Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,389.93. 36,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

