Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,525.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $130.19. 567,164 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.84.

