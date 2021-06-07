Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFSL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

