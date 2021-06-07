Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,318,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,451.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,453.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,311.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $132,532,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

