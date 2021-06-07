Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 453 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.80. 153,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

