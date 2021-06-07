Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CELC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $3,959,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

