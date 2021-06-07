Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $395,605.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00098204 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,291,396,388 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

