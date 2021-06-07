Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 230,831 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,242,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.