Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 230,831 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,242,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
