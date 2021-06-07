CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Tops $52.08 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. CertiK has a market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,554,522 coins and its circulating supply is 45,206,157 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

