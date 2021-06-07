Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,492,830.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CHE stock traded down $12.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.26. 63,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,204. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.39. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.