Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,492,830.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $12.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.26. 63,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,204. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.39. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

