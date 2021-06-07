Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. The Toro makes up 1.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.82. 4,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

