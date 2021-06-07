Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 294,746 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 219.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Ratos AB bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $13,188,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,586,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

