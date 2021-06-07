Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 35,093 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,124 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

