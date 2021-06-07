Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,915 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,761. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.