China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

