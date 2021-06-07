CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 35,005 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in 3M by 255.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $206.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.79. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.