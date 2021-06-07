CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

