Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.88

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.88 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

