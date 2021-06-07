Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

Shares of LON:SGRO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,066 ($13.93). 820,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 820 ($10.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070.50 ($13.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 999.23. The stock has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

