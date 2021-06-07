CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $218.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

