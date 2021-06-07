CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

