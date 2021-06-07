CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

