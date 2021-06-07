Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $442.04

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $442.04 and last traded at $441.50, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

