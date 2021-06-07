Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

