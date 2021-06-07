Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $161,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $83.97 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

