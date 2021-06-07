Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

