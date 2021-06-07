Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Community Bank System worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $80.54 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

