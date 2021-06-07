Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

