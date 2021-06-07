Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.