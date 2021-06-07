Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

